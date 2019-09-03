The Seaside boys soccer team scored an unofficial first — or at least something the Gulls haven't done for a long time — by beating Newport 2-0 in a nonleague season opener Tuesday night in Newport.
Seaside “dominated most of the game with multiple chances,” said Gulls coach John Chapman, who racked up his 50th career coaching win.
Seaside's Julio Ortiz scored first with a long shot just out of reach of the Newport goalkeeper.
Everest Sibony tacked on another goal off a free kick, helping the Gulls defeat the team that ended their 2017 season, when the Cubs beat Seaside 2-1 in a quarterfinal game at Broadway Field.
The Gulls host Junction City at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
