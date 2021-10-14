The Astoria boys soccer program continues to make improvements, but their first win of 2021 also continues to elude the Fishermen.
Astoria scored a season-high two goals, but it was not enough Wednesday night in Tillamook, where the Cheesemakers held off a late charge by the Fishermen for a 3-2 victory.
Tillamook — which defeated Astoria 8-0 Sept. 28 at CMH Field — held another large advantage in shots on goal, but had trouble in pushing any shots past Astoria goalkeeper Sal Wienecke.
The game “was a good chance to see how our very young team is growing in ability and game understanding, and we were quite happy with the results,” said Astoria coach Lee Cain.
“After having lost last time by eight goals, to nearly tie it was a significant improvement. The boys learned that they can be competitive in an older league. We have been working on both defense and rapid attack and it paid off.”
The Cheesemakers had a 3-1 lead after scoring on a scramble in front of the Astoria net in the 60th minute, but the Fishermen came back with a goal off a free kick with 14:34 remaining.
Astoria's first goal took place early in the first half, a long shot by sophomore Owen Williams.
Williams also scored in the second half, finishing on a free kick sent into the six-yard box by Walker Steele.
“Salvador had over 15 solid saves, but may have assisted on the third Tillamook goal with a bouncing ball in front of the goal,” Cain said. “Cameron Schauermann also had a great game, leading the defense on the back line and making three saves when Salvador wasn't quite back in time.”