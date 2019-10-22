Tillamook took advantage of a short-handed Astoria team Tuesday night, as the Cheesemakers posted a 6-2 win over the Fishermen in a Cowapa League boys soccer match in Tillamook.
Astoria had just two substitutes, and lost center-mid David Bermudez to an injury in the second half.
As a result, the Cheesemakers held a 2-0 lead by halftime.
Shrey Sharma had Astoria's first goal on a through-ball from Dalton Byrd seven minutes into the second half, with Sharma scoring from the left wing.
Tillamook gradually picked up momentum, and the Fishermen lost theirs after Bermudez went down with a pulled hamstring.
Sharma added a second goal with five minutes left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.