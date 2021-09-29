Boys soccer: Tillamook tops Astoria, 8-0 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tillamook's Carter Affolter had two goals in the first 21 minutes, and the Cheesemakers cruised to an 8-0 win over Astoria Tuesday night in Cowapa League boys soccer action at CMH Field.Affolter scored a close-range goal from the right post in the sixth minute, and after three more shots on goal in the following minutes, he scored on a penalty kick at the 21:34 mark.A pair of free kicks from Astoria's Cole Freeman and Owen Williams were knocked down, and the Cheesemakers continued their attack, finishing the first half with 15 shots on goal.An own-goal by Astoria gave Tillamook a 3-0 lead at the break.Alex Lopez made it 4-0 in the opening minute of the second half, and Tillamook tacked on four goals between the 59th and 72nd minutes.Astoria managed three shots on goal in the second half. The Fishermen slip to 0-6-1 overall (0-1-1 in league play), and play Tuesday at Valley Catholic. Tillamook improves to 1-0 in league. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tillamook Astoria Shot On Goal Affolter Sport Football Own Goal Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you