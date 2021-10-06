Boys soccer: Valiants defeat Astoria The Astorian Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Valley Catholic highlighted an 8-0 win over Astoria with three goals in a six-minute span in the first half in a Cowapa League boys soccer game Tuesday in Beaverton.Astoria hosts the Clatsop Clash Thursday at CMH Field at 5:30 p.m. vs. Seaside.The Gulls defeated Tillamook 1-0 Tuesday at Broadway Field for Seaside's first league win of the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seaside Soccer Beaverton Sport Game First Half Catholic Span Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you