Valley Catholic highlighted an 8-0 win over Astoria with three goals in a six-minute span in the first half in a Cowapa League boys soccer game Tuesday in Beaverton.

Astoria hosts the Clatsop Clash Thursday at CMH Field at 5:30 p.m. vs. Seaside.

The Gulls defeated Tillamook 1-0 Tuesday at Broadway Field for Seaside's first league win of the season.

