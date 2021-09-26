Boys Soccer: Valiants edge Seaside, 2-1 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Valley Catholic dominated every statistical category, but ended up holding on for a slim 2-1 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League boys soccer game Saturday afternoon in Beaverton.The Valiants finished with 14 shots on goal and six corner kick opportunities, but only had two goals to show for it.Valley Catholic scored on a breakaway in the 26th minute of the first half for a 1-0 lead at the break.A well-placed crossing pass resulted in a second goal 11:38 into the second half to give the Valiants a seemingly safe 2-0 lead.But the Gulls scored on their only shot attempt of the second half, with a long shot in the 63rd minute finding the back of the net.The Valiants had six shot-on-goal attempts the remainder of the half, but Seaside keeper Riley Wunderlich made several big saves.Valley Catholic improves to 3-1-2 overall, 1-0 in league play, while the Gulls drop to 1-3-1, 0-1 in league.In boys' soccer action Saturday, Astoria scored its second goal of the season to finish in a 1-1 tie at Banks. The Fishermen improved to 0-5-1, and host Tillamook Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shot On Goal Long Shot Sport Football Second Half Valiant Catholic Gull Goal Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you