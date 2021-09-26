Valley Catholic dominated every statistical category, but ended up holding on for a slim 2-1 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League boys soccer game Saturday afternoon in Beaverton.

The Valiants finished with 14 shots on goal and six corner kick opportunities, but only had two goals to show for it.

Valley Catholic scored on a breakaway in the 26th minute of the first half for a 1-0 lead at the break.

A well-placed crossing pass resulted in a second goal 11:38 into the second half to give the Valiants a seemingly safe 2-0 lead.

But the Gulls scored on their only shot attempt of the second half, with a long shot in the 63rd minute finding the back of the net.

The Valiants had six shot-on-goal attempts the remainder of the half, but Seaside keeper Riley Wunderlich made several big saves.

Valley Catholic improves to 3-1-2 overall, 1-0 in league play, while the Gulls drop to 1-3-1, 0-1 in league.

In boys' soccer action Saturday, Astoria scored its second goal of the season to finish in a 1-1 tie at Banks. The Fishermen improved to 0-5-1, and host Tillamook Tuesday.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.