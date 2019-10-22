Are the Valley Catholic Valiants the best team in 4A boys soccer?
After Monday night's game at Broadway Field, the No. 1-ranked Valiants may not even be the best in their own league.
That title is still up for grabs, following a 0-0 tie between Valley Catholic and Seaside, under the bright lights of Broadway.
The possible state championship game preview left the Valiants with a 4-0-1 league record, 8-1-2 overall. Seaside is just behind Valley Catholic at 4-1-1, 8-3-1 overall.
The Valiants have three league games remaining, to Seaside's two. Monday's game was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but was postponed.
Valley Catholic entered the game on a six-game win streak, having outscored the opposition 25-1 over that stretch. Seaside had won three in a row, outscoring its last three opponents 15-2.
With weather affecting the playing conditions for Monday's game, the Gulls had a wind behind them in the first half, “and put lots of pressure on the Valiants,” said Seaside coach John Chapman.
A large part of the first half was Valley Catholic clearing the ball on the multiple Seaside attacks from all directions.
At the other end, Seaside's defense was solid, as was goalkeeper Patrick Chapman.
“The ball was often hard to control in the wind and the rain,” coach Chapman said, and that would be no different in the second half, when the elements favored the Valiants. “Both teams displayed the finest battles, matching toe-to-toe.”
The Gulls still had several near misses, but the scoreboard stayed blank for the entire 80 minutes.
“Both teams laid it out there, which was clear in the post-game emotions,” Chapman said, adding that his team is “focused on our last two games and representing well in the post season.”
Seaside's current losses are to the No. 1 and 2-ranked teams in class 3A (Oregon Episcopal and Catlin Gabel), and a 1-0 loss to Valley Catholic earlier in the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.