Valley Catholic defeated Seaside 1-0 Monday night in Beaverton, where the two teams fighting for the Cowapa League boys soccer title met for the first time this season.
The Valiants and Gulls will go at it one more time in league play Oct. 17 at Broadway Field. The two squads could meet a third time deep in the 4A state playoffs.
For now, the No. 2-ranked Valiants hold the upper hand in the league standings at 1-0, while the Gulls are a half-game back at 1-1.
Valley Catholic scored on a header off a corner kick in the first half in Monday's contest.
Seaside has more than a week off before playing Oct. 8 at Tillamook.
