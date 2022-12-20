Warrenton wrestlers, Molalla

From left to right, Warrenton wrestlers Mason Gorr, James Mickelson, Brandon Runolfson and Max Smith all won individual titles Saturday in Molalla.

 Corey Conant

Another weekend, another tournament and another first place trophy for Warrenton wrestling.

The hardware is beginning to stack up for the 2022-23 Warriors, who won the “Molalla Mayhem” tournament, held last Saturday at Molalla High School.

