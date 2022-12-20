Warrenton wrestlers, Molalla

From left to right, Warrenton wrestlers Mason Gorr, James Mickelson, Brandon Runolfson and Max Smith all won individual titles Saturday in Molalla, to go with a first place trophy.

 By Corey Conant/For the Astorian

Another weekend, another tournament, another first place trophy for Warrenton wrestling.

The hardware is beginning to stack up for the 2022-23 Warriors, who won the “Molalla Mayhem” tournament, held last Saturday at Molalla High School.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.