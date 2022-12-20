Another weekend, another tournament, another first place trophy for Warrenton wrestling.
The hardware is beginning to stack up for the 2022-23 Warriors, who won the “Molalla Mayhem” tournament, held last Saturday at Molalla High School.
Warrenton finished with 272 team points, edging Estacada (268.5) and Mark Morris (229). Also competing were Rainier (147), Battle Ground (124), Molalla (121.5) and Knappa (69).
“It was so close that had any match we won against an Estacada wrestler gone their way, we would have swapped places in the team standings,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant.
The Warriors had four individual champions, “and did the rest of the work with a lot of depth,” he said.
Warrenton wrestlers winning their weight brackets included freshman Mason Gorr (113 pounds); seniors Brandon Runolfson (160) and James Mickelson (170); and junior Max Smith (182). Sophomore Kaison Smith finished second at 220.
The ultimate goals are championship trophies from the district and state meets, and the Warriors are on pace for both.
“We had 17 total placers (Saturday), and are still gearing up into our best wrestling,” Conant said. “It was a total team effort, which has been our calling card this season.”
The Warriors were scheduled to host their first ever Warrenton Holiday Dual Tournament on Wednesday, an eight-team dual tournament with some of the top 3A and 2A teams in the state.