Schwartz urchins and marine life rocks

Schwartz paints sea urchins and other marine life on beach rocks.

Whether rain or sunshine is in the forecast, look to bring the coastal outdoors in this fall with a session of rock painting. North Coast beaches offer a bounty of rocks to find, with nearly every shape and size imaginable, and displaying imaginative artwork on these rocks forms creativity from the landscape itself.

Seaside resident Kandy Schwartz loves the activity and knows how to turn a gray rock into something eye-catching. Collecting rocks scattered along local beaches, she paints artworks of all shapes and sizes.

Seaside garden

A line of painted rocks decorates the Seaside garden of Kandy Schwartz.
Sea urchin rocks

A stack of round rocks with colorful patterns, meant to resemble sea urchins.
Puffin rock

A painted rock featuring an illustration of a puffin, a seasonal visitor to nearby Cannon Beach.

