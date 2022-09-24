Whether rain or sunshine is in the forecast, look to bring the coastal outdoors in this fall with a session of rock painting. North Coast beaches offer a bounty of rocks to find, with nearly every shape and size imaginable, and displaying imaginative artwork on these rocks forms creativity from the landscape itself.
Seaside resident Kandy Schwartz loves the activity and knows how to turn a gray rock into something eye-catching. Collecting rocks scattered along local beaches, she paints artworks of all shapes and sizes.
Some end up as garden decorations, others back on local shores. Among her creations are Darth Vader, sea urchins, a bumblebee and a set of vibrant, detailed butterflies.
“(The rocks) pick me,” Schwartz said. She especially loves painting sea urchins on round rocks. She uses acrylic paint after washing, drying and preparing the rock with a base coat. After the painting is done, she sprays them with a clear paint to seal everything in – and to make them waterproof.
Her secret tool is Posca acrylic paint pens. “You can use them for the fine detail of painting,” she said. “It’s a lot easier to use than a paintbrush to do the fine work.”
You can buy a rock painting kit, but Schwartz recommends starting with paint pens and a solid work space. “It doesn’t take up a lot of room,” she said, adding you can do it on a covered kitchen table. It’s also an activity for any age– and you can turn it into a game by hiding and finding rocks.
Keep an eye out for some of Schwartz’s painted rocks in local galleries, including the Fairweather Gallery in Seaside.
If you’re not feeling up for rock painting but want to check out other’s work, there’s a stretch of beach in Seaside with hundreds of painted rocks spanning the shore. “It’s quite a site to see,” Robin Montero said.
Painted Rock Beach is tucked near Ocean Vista Drive. It’s open to the public for anyone to meander through and look at the spread of vibrant rocks. Many visitors stumble on it by accident. Approaching the beach, painted rocks appear from every side.
Many of them are mementos – several rocks bear family names, while others pay tribute to a place or have extensive designs on them. There’s even a rock that looks just like an avocado.
“It’s almost Seaside’s answer to Paris’ locks on the fence,” Montero said. “It’s a commemorative thing.”