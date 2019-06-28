Who to root for?
Tuesday at the Women’s World Cup, the United States will take on England in a semifinal matchup.
Beating France 2-1 in Paris on Friday, the U.S. caused diehard fans a scare. Up 1-0 after six minutes thanks to a Megan Rapinoe free kick that went into the net through a forest of legs, it never looked easy. The Portland stalwart added a second goal later, but the French clawed their way back to 2-1 and were increasingly threatening as the last 10 minutes neared.
So in Lyon, a now-trendy provincial French city, the USA will play the Lionesses for a chance to contest the 2019 final.
As a British-born soccer fan, one might think I would root for my home team. But since 1999 I have followed the U.S. women’s fortunes. It is the only U.S. team I root for; once the Olympics roll around my applause is for the other red, white and blue and the U.S. men’s soccer team has been as disappointing as my old London club, Crystal Palace.
But U.S. women’s soccer has always grabbed my attention, in part because I refereed the sport for 29 years and soon learned that it was no different from the men’s game. As a ref, the only things you have to watch out for are tripping using the hip (watch a game and you will see it) and the revenge foul that occurs way, way later than the original offense.
The team of 1999 was on a fairytale run. Having won in the inaugural World Cup, then seen Norway surge to the trophy in 1995, the U.S. was on home soil and raring to win.
I was in Pasadena for the admittedly dull final China game which went to a nail-biting extra time then a penalty-kick shootout. And yes, I was behind the goal when Brandi Chastain scored the winning spot kick, took off her shirt and waved it at me. At least I think it was me. There were 90,184 others jumping up and down in the Rose Bowl right then, so it is hard to tell.
British women’s soccer hasn’t the pedigree that the Americans enjoy. Here, we have had Title IX and some collegiate development. In England, the struggle for recognition and support has been harder.
In 2003, I remember being in the stadium at Portland when eventual champion Germany overpowered the U.S. in the semifinal. Despite the result, it was especially enjoyable for me to watch because the Canadian center referee, Sonia Denoncourt, was someone I had trained with at Portland’s Delta Park.
The 3-0 scoreline was flattering (two German goals were scored in injury time as the Americans pressed forward leaving their goal unprotected). I remember two lady streakers protesting the use of kangaroo leather on soccer shoes. But mostly I remember the talk of parity starting the creep in. Around the world, women’s teams were getting better, the pundits said.
It was wishful thinking. It took another decade. Norway and China were always the powerhouses, with Japan surging into prominence next. It wasn’t until 2015 that England really started to shine, losing to France in the pool play then defeating Norway and Canada before losing to finalists Japan. The U.S. surged to the trophy in Vancouver, B.C., making me regret I had not bought a ticket and taken the train up there.
England’s development has been thanks to the support of two London clubs I detest, Arsenal and Chelsea. Now some of the players are household names. But like the U.S. they are not paid half as much as the men.
So I suppose I win either way. If the USA advances to the final, I can be happy. The American team’s wins have been far from convincing, so that may not happen. If England wins, I can revert to my homeland and raise the cross of St. George on my flagpole.
I have never liked the expression “win-win-situation.”
But Tuesday it will be apt and, oddly, I will be happy either way.
Patrick Webb is the retired managing editor of The Astorian.
