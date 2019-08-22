Astoria High School is sending out a warning to local businesses, about a company from Texas trying to solicit advertising dollars for Astoria sports schedule posters.
In a press release, Astoria athletic director Howard Rub states, “Sports Media, from San Antonio, Texas is falsely representing themselves as solicitors for the Astoria High athletic department. This company is falsely trying to solicit advertising dollars from our local businesses for sport schedule posters.
“Please do not purchase an advertisement from this company … always contact the Astoria High athletic department directly at 503-325-3911, ext. 317, or email: hrub@astoria.K12.or.us, with regard to advertising and donations supporting Astoria High School athletic programs.”
The Astoria High athletic department does not contract with outside agencies for the purposes of fundraising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.