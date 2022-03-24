Warrenton High School's varsity cheerleading squad won a first place award in the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association (OCCA) championships, held Feb. 19 at the Salem Pavilion.
The Warrenton cheerleaders competed in the “High School Game Day” category for 1A/2A/3A varsity teams, and finished first out of two schools in the competition, with Pleasant Hill second.
Coach Tyleah Patterson called it “a huge honor,” for the school's cheer program, in its third year.
“This was their first year competing,” Patterson said of this year's team. “These athletes jumped into something scary and unknown, giving 100 percent, showing spirit, motivation, strength, determination and so much more.”
As competitions “became less scary and unknown, they showed they could make fast changes to get the job done, and took criticism from the judges to improve not only individually but also as a team.”
Patterson said the nerves were high as her team arrived at the Salem Pavilion, “knowing that they have been working so hard all year to get to this point, knowing they have one shot to do this. Once they warmed up and got familiar, they went out there and they did the dang thing. We are so proud of them. They showed what being a Warrior really stands for.”
The OSAA state championships were held Feb. 12 at Oregon City High School.
The Rainier cheerleading team won the class 3A/2A/1A championship, ahead of seven other teams including Santiam Christian, Central Linn, Scio, Cascade Christian, Delphian, Yamhill-Carlton and Sheridan.