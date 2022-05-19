The sidelines will look a little different for a few local high school sports teams beginning next fall.
Several coaches have announced their resignations, and replacements have already been made in a few cases.
This week, Astoria athletic director Howard Rub announced the hiring of three new coaches for the 2022-23 school year. Meanwhile, a couple familiar names at Warrenton are stepping down, and the Warriors are still in the hiring process.
In Astoria fall sports, Andrew Fick resigned as the cross country coach, and volleyball coach Jessie Todd has also decided to step down.
Rub announced that both coaching positions have been filled.
Jeff Curtis will serve as the new volleyball coach, coming to Astoria after coaching volleyball at Juanita High School in Kirkland, Washington. He has also served as the head coach at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Washington.
Curtis replaces Todd, who had coached the Lady Fish since 2015.
“Coach Todd provided great services to our student-athletes for the past seven years,” Rub said. “Her dedication and commitment were second to none. We are very thankful for all that she provided to our school and community, serving as our head coach.”
Curtis currently resides in Warrenton with his wife Sherri (Turman, AHS Class of 1982) and their youngest daughter Nevaeh.
Rub said Curtis “has a great plan for our program. He will work to bring in quality assistants that share his vision. I am excited for our volleyball program.”
Boutin to coach cross country
Replacing Fick as the cross country coach is Jeremy Boutin, who has served as an assistant coach for Astoria since 2019.
“I want to thank coach Fick for his dedicated service to our student-athletes since the 2015 season,” Rub said. “Coach Fick has and will always have a kid-first mentality. I know he will continue to help coach Boutin in any way he can moving forward, to help us continue to have a distance program that our school and community can be proud of.”
Boutin currently works at Astoria High as an Instructional Assistant, and resides in Hammond with wife Kerri.
Eterno takes over Astoria boys basketball
Astoria graduate Alex Eterno (class of 2010) will serve as the new head coach of Astoria boys basketball.
Eterno has served as an assistant coach at all levels for Astoria football and girls basketball for the past eight years. He lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track.
Eterno replaces Kevin Goin, who coached the Fishermen beginning in 2014-15, and took the Fishermen to a consolation final in the state tournament in his second year. For three straight years in the Goin era, the Cowapa League's top two teams met in the state championship.
“I want to thank coach Goin for his work with our basketball program the past eight seasons,” Rub said. “No one bleeds purple and gold more than coach Goin. The time he has sacrificed to help Astoria boys basketball has been immeasurable. I appreciate his decision to spend more time with his family. I know he will be a great youth coach for the time being while his children compete at the youth level.”
Eterno “has worked extremely hard to earn a head coaching opportunity at the high school level,” Rub said. “He has shown his dedication to the youth of Astoria for the past eight years. I am genuinely excited for him. I know he will bring a love of competition to the court every day.”
Changes at Warrenton
At Warrenton High School, Stacie Miethe has resigned as volleyball coach, but will continue to coach softball; and Nate McBride has stepped down as boys basketball coach, after taking the Warriors from an 0-16 league season in 2017-18, to back-to-back winning seasons his last two years.
Warrenton graduate Kimberly Nichols has been hired as the new volleyball coach.