For the second consecutive week, Fresno State junior and Seaside graduate Maddi Utti was named Mountain West women’s basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning. The honor is the third of Utti’s career.
Last week, Utti recorded back-to-back double-doubles to help the Bulldogs to a pair of wins and remain perfect in Mountain West play at 7-0. They were her third and fourth in a row, a run that goes back to Jan. 4.
The Seaside native also became the first player in the league this season to post rebounding totals of 15 or more in consecutive games during the same week (17 and 16). During her double-double streak, Utti recorded no less than 15 rebounds in a game.
In Fresno State’s five-point win at San Diego State, Utti tied her career-high on the glass with 17 rebounds while scoring 11 points. With the Bulldogs holding a two-point lead with 4:18 left in the game, Utti scored the last points of the contest with a three-point play to push Fresno State’s lead to five.
Three days later, Utti collected 16 rebounds to go with 11 points in 25 minutes in an 89-59 win over Wyoming. Her final point of the game was the 1,000th of her career as she became the 25th Bulldog to reach the milestone. The junior recorded six offensive rebounds in the game, which led to nine points. She also tied a career-high in assists with six, which resulted in 16 points.
