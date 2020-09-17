The Columbia River Maritime Museum reopened its doors to the public earlier this summer, with coronavirus precautions in place.
The museum is open daily from 9:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required. Visitors can follow arrows on the floor for a one-way journey through exhibits and galleries.
Admission is $14 for adults; $12 for seniors ages 65 and up; and $5 for kids ages 6 to 17.
Seaside Aquarium
The Seaside Aquarium is one of the oldest aquariums on the West Coast. It opens daily at 9 a.m.
Closing times vary in the winter.
The aquarium requires all staff and visitors to wear masks while inside.
Admission is $9 for adults; children (6-13) $4.50; family (up to six) $31; children under five free with paid admission.
