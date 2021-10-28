The Astoria boys did not have a single runner in the top five, but team depth pulled the Fishermen through for a state-qualifying second place finish in the team standings Thursday in the Cowapa League cross country championships.
The top six places went to four Valley Catholic runners and two from Tillamook, before Astoria junior John Clement crossed the finish line in seventh, covering the 5,000-meter course at Alderbrook Golf Course in 17 minutes, 41.9 seconds.
Seaside sophomore James Roehr placed eighth in 17:55, and he was followed by Astoria juniors Tommy Laman (ninth, 18:04) and John Colquhoun (10th, 18:26), both of whom posted personal best times.
In quick succession after that, two Valley Catholic runners finished 11th and 12th, followed by three Astoria seniors: Cole Hudnall, Elias Harding-Coe and Daniel Messing.
Valley Catholic easily won the team championship with 27 points, followed by Astoria (53), Tillamook (61) and Seaside (100).
Valley Catholic also won the girls' team title, finishing with 25 points (five runners among the top 10 placers), followed by Tillamook (46), Seaside (64) and Astoria (82).
Maslin Sigler of Valley Catholic was the individual winner in 19:56, followed by sophomore teammate Brooke Heussner (20:05) and Valiant freshman Jaya Simmons (20:37).
The Gulls and Fishermen both had an individual state qualifier, as Astoria junior Ella Zilli took fourth (20:54) and Seaside senior Elise Seppa was fifth (personal best 21:17).
Cowapa League Championships
Results
Boys Individual
1, Henry Tierney, VC, 16:23.6
2, Devon Franske, Til, 16:33.5
3, Johnathan Gingerich, Til, 16:52.4
4, Jonathan Nerenberg, VC, 17:02.9
5, Morgan Amano, VC, 17:15.0
6, Ryan Hoffman, VC, 17:36.8
7, John Clement, Ast, 17:41.9
8, James Roehr, Sea, 17:55.1
9, Tommy Laman, Ast, 18:04.5
10, John Colquhoun, Ast, 18:26.6
(Astoria and Seaside)
13, Cole Hudnall, Ast, 19:12.6
14, Elias Harding-Coe, Ast, 19:14.5
15, Daniel Messing, Ast, 19:16.1
18, Stephen Ero, Ast, 19:27.1
21, Everett Rollins, Sea, 20:33.0
22, Brody Brenden, Sea, 20:49.5
27, Kyan Harper, Sea, 21:53.6
28, Robbie Bergman, Sea, 21:57.4
30, Sean Kerwin, Sea, 22:32.0
Girls Individual
1, Maslin Sigler, VC, 19:56.5
2, Brooke Heussner, VC, 20:05.4
3, Jaya Simmons, VC, 20:37.0
4, Ella Zilli, Ast, 20:54.1
5, Elise Seppa, Sea, 21:17.6
(Astoria and Seaside)
11, Layla Varozza, Sea, 22:46.2
14, Keira Long, Ast, 23:10.3
15, Margaret Goin, Sea, 23:14.5
16, Tara Lair, Sea, 23:19.4
17, Reese Clark, Sea, 23:43.4
21, Raina Reed, Ast, 25:46.5
22, Arin Blankenship, Ast, 26:23.6
25, Brooke O'Connor, Ast, 28:59.7