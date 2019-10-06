The Astoria girls cross-country team, warming up for a run at a possible state title Nov. 9 in Eugene, won another meet last week by taking first place in the annual Trojan Relays at Trojan Park, just east of Rainier.
The Astoria boys placed third in the team standings, behind former Cowapa League schools Scappoose and St. Helens.
Astoria junior Sophie Long had the best time among the girls varsity runners, covering the 3,100-meter course in 11 minutes, 56 seconds.
The Lady Fishermen swept the top four spots, with sophomore Lindsay Riutta second in 12:55, followed by junior Allyson Pritchard and freshman Ella Zilli (both 13:26). Annalyse Steele ran a 15:08.
John Clement was the fastest Astoria male, running a 5:33 mile pace for a finishing time of 10:45, sixth among boys runners.
He was followed by teammates Elias Harding-Coe (11:27), Nikolai Boisvert (11:29), Jack Colquhoun (11:32), and Tommy Laman (12:14).
“We had another excellent day,” said Astoria coach Andrew Fick. “We’ve been training hard through this week, so to be able to come out and put up such strong marks is another encouraging step forward.”
The Trojan Relays “is always a fun, team-building meet, and it’s great to see us enjoying the camaraderie while remaining focused on competing and pushing ourselves.”
He added, “I’m pleased with how we’re looking individually, as well as closing up our team spread. It’s exciting when every runner is getting energized, whether you’re the top few or in the back of the pack. That is a big factor in what will make us successful.
“If we keep on the path we're on, I think we’ll be really competitive for the final meets of the season.”
