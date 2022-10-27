The first two local teams to score district titles returned home with first place trophies Thursday afternoon.
As expected, the Astoria and Knappa boys cross country teams ran to victory in their respective district meets.
At McCormick Park in St. Helens, Astoria finished with 32 points and had three of the top four runners in the Cowapa boys' championship, well ahead of Scappoose (44), St. Helens (55), Tillamook (116) and Seaside (127).
The individual champion was Astoria senior John Clement, who covered the 5,000 meters in 17 minutes, 27.3 seconds, ahead of teammate James Roehr (second, 17:37.9).
Astoria senior Tommy Laman was fourth (18:24), with John Colquhoun (11th, 18:49) and Samuel Suits (14th, 19:08) rounding out the team's top five runners. Freshman William Laman was 15th (19:12).
In the girls' race, Scappoose freshman Amalie Anderson was first (21:42.3) in leading the Indians to the team win with 36 points, ahead of Tillamook (38) and Astoria (50), the only scoring teams.
Seaside freshmen Maddie Menke (22:04) and Ella Clyde (22:18) were third and fourth, respectively, with Astoria senior Ella Zilli taking fifth (22:29).
In the District 1/2A meet at Cook Park in Tigard, the Knappa boys cruised to the win with 21 points, well ahead of St. Stephen's (71), Country Christian (81).
Isaiah Rodriguez tuned up for the state meet by taking first (16:29.08), followed by Logger teammates Joshua Peterson (third, 16:58), Wyatt Jacobson (fourth, 17:13), Corbin Roe (sixth, 18:19) and Finn Peitsch (seventh, 18:20) as Knappa's top first five runners all finished in the top seven.
Oregon Episcopal was the girls' team champion, ahead of Valley Catholic. The top Knappa runner was freshman Mylie Lempea (12th, 21:35).
In the District 1/3A boys' race, Warrenton was 10th out of 12 teams, sophomore Edgar Guillen (34th, 19:54) as the Warriors' top runner.
The Astoria and Knappa boys' teams will be chasing state titles next Saturday, Nov. 5 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
