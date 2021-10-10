With a month still remaining in the regular season, the Astoria boys cross country team is already tuning up for the post-season races.
The Fishermen won two team titles in two days last week, both on the road.
In the Bigfoot Classic, Tuesday in Rockaway Beach, Astoria finished with 40 points to top Vernonia (68) and Knappa (70), with Seaside placing sixth out of seven scoring teams.
Knappa junior Isaiah Rodriguez — the No. 1-ranked 2A runner in the state — was the individual winner, covering the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 26.7 seconds, well ahead of Astoria junior John Clement, second in 21:35.7.
Senior Nicholas Nikander of Jewell was fourth (21:50), and Astoria junior John Colquhon fifth (22:46).
From there, the next three Fishermen placed 10th (Elias Harding-Coe, 23:37), 11th (Cole Hudnall, 23:44) and 16th (Daniel Messing, 24:18).
“We've had a strong couple days and the work our runners have been putting in all season is starting to pay off,” said Astoria coach Andrew Fick. “It's a real challenge to run back-to-back races, but we wanted to make the most of our training last week when we didn't have a race, and then keep going hard through this week as we get ready to peak for the end of the season.”
Knappa sophomore Moses Peitsch was 13th in 23:50, with other scoring Loggers placing 17th (freshman Soren Brown), 20th (junior Clay Keyser) and 23rd (junior Finn Corcoran).
On the girls' side, Astoria was second out of three teams in the Bigfoot Classic, with Ella Zilli fifth in 26:58, ahead of Seaside's Elise Seppa (28:09).
On Wednesday, the Fishermen boys finished first in team scoring at the Trojan Relays near Rainier, with Clement again placing second in 10:36 over a 3,100-meter course.
“The combination of races brings a lot of good experience over the course of a couple of days from the muddy, steep adventure-style running at Bigfoot, to the flat and fast grassy 3,100-meter relay loop at Trojan,” Fick said. “Being able to race, recover, and then come back and race well the next day says a lot about how their conditioning is coming along, and gives us a lot to feel good about as we come into our last couple of meets and districts.”