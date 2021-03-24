The Astoria cross-country team hosted the North Coast 3,000 on Friday, bringing in the local schools, plus Tillamook, for a 3,000-meter race at Astoria Middle School.
On a rainy day with a muddy course, Tillamook’s Sarah Pullen won the girls’ race in 13 minutes, 25 seconds, placing ahead of Astoria’s Ella Zilli and Sophie Long.
Tillamook topped Astoria in the team scoring, 23 to 28. Seaside, Warrenton and Jewell did not field complete teams.
Tillamook’s Marshall Bush won the boys race in 10:44, followed by Warrenton’s Forrest Cooley, Tillamook’s Johnathan Ginyrich and Astoria’s John Clement. Tillamook also won the boys’ team scoring over Warrenton and Astoria.
Ally Pritchard and Long were both honored on Senior Day.
“It’s really a reminder of how fast time flies by,” Astoria coach Andrew Fick said of Senior Day. “It seems like we just started running together and then, through all the twists and turns, here we are. We’ve been really fortunate to have Sophie and Ally as a part of our program and distance running family.
“They are both dedicated and great leaders in their own ways, and they both know how to make the work of training fun and lift up their teammates. They have both helped shape our team culture and I know that their influence has given us a solid foundation to continue to build from as we get back to training and racing.”
Overall, he said, “today was a good day for us. We were running at home so we were familiar with the mud and the hills, and we stepped up to the challenge. We didn’t necessarily come out first in the races, but we continue to grow and improve, and that’s a big part of what this sport is about.”
Astoria races at Knappa on Saturday.