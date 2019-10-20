The Astoria girls placed fifth out of 17 scoring teams Saturday at the Warner Pacific Classic cross-country meet, held Saturday at Lents Park in Portland.
While Tillamook won the team title, Sophie Long was Astoria’s top individual finisher, placing 11th out of 131 runners in 20 minutes, 51 seconds over the 5,000 meters.
Freshman teamamte Ella Zilli, who ran just off of Long from the gun, placed 15th (21:07), followed closely by Lindsay Riutta (18th, 21:26) and Allyson Pritchard (33rd, 22:03), with Annalyse Steele (92nd, 25:34) rounding out the team scoring.
On the boys' side, Astoria finished 10th in a field of 27 complete teams.
Freshman John Clement was Astoria’s top individual and the first freshman overall, placing 20th out of 183 finishers in 17:47. Nikolai Boisvert (32nd, 18:08), Elias Harding-Coe (69th, 18:57), Jack Colquhoun (78th, 19:14) and Tommy Laman (93rd, 19:28) ran as the scoring five.
Class 6A Mountain View won the team title.
“Today had a lot of bright spots for us,” said Astoria coach Andrew Fick. “We had several PRs, especially some huge ones from some of our younger runners, as well as quite a few season bests.”
The Fishermen “continue to improve how we race as a team, and you could see that learning and growth in today’s races,” he said. “Based on season bests, both our boys and girls teams beat their projected rankings, which means we’re moving in the right direction and stepped up against some big school competition.”
Clement set a new personal record, “which is a big step to run in the 17's,” Fick said. “Nikolai was just off of him with a PR as well. Ella also set a new personal best and was a lot more assertive running with Sophie from the start.”
Astoria will join Seaside and Warrenton for a three-team meet Wednesday at Cullaby Lake.
