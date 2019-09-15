JEWELL — Astoria swept the team titles, and Knappa's Robert Piña-Morton won another individual title Saturday, in the annual Logger Elk Run cross-country meet.
Held at the Teevin Ranch near Jewell, the Astoria teams swept everything, winning the varsity as well as the middle school team titles.
In the varsity race, the Astoria girls had three runners in the top six places, highlighted by a first-place finish from junior Sophie Long, who finished the 5,000-meter race in 21 minutes, 40.02 seconds to better her course record (set last year), and well ahead of Clatskanie's Gina Limon (22:30.24).
Astoria freshman Ella Zilli took fourth (23:16.18) and sophomore teammate Lindsay Riutta was sixth (23:53.91).
Astoria's fourth and fifth runners finished back-to-back, with junior Emma Roe 15th (27:34.98), followed by senior McKenna Long in 16th (27:54.87).
Warrenton finished fourth out of four scoring teams, but still had four runners in the top 20: Abigail Miller (11th, 26:02.31), freshman Tori Rehnert (14th, 26:51.72), Hayleigh Anglim (17th, 28:59.54) and Divine Godwin (19th, 30:09.72).
Astoria finished with 34 points, followed by Rainier (42), Vernonia (68) and Warrenton (72).
The Astoria girls were missing Ally Pritchard, who usually runs in the Lady Fishermen top four.
“I was really proud of how the girls stepped up and kept our points down enough to hold off Rainier, who had a pretty close spread on their five runners,” said Astoria coach Andrew Fick. “That kind of teamwork for our boys and girls teams is going to make us strong in the second half of the season.”
In the boys' varsity race, the Fishermen finished first with 40 points, with Knappa (62) second, followed by Nestucca (81), Vernonia (112), Rainier (118), Warrenton (121) and Banks (144).
Piña-Morton's winning time was 17:57.59, well in front of Astoria freshman John Clement (18:41.89), who edged Knappa freshman Isaiah Rodriguez (third, 18:43.73).
Astoria junior Nikolai Boisvert was fourth (18:53.84), ahead of Warrenton's Forrest Cooley (fifth, 19:29.16) and Astoria freshman John Colquhoun (sixth, 19:34.84).
Rounding out Astoria's top five were sophomore Elias Harding-Coe (10th, 20:05.86) and freshman Tommy Laman (18th, 21:00.58).
“We had another good teamwork day out in Jewell,” Fick said. “Our runners worked well as a team and are starting to get more confident, getting out fast and working through that tough middle mile.
“Faster times will come along later in the season when we get on some of the quicker courses,” he said. “The key right now is to improve how we approach racing and run our race plans. Knappa has some good runners, but our guys got out where they needed to be and worked hard through the whole race, which is what helped us hold them off.”
For Knappa, it was a “Great run in Jewell today,” said Logger coach Stan Sporseen, who was “really happy with the Knappa boys. We took another big step. Robert led wire to wire, and Rodriguez ran the best race of his life. The other Knappa kids ran really well. I'm proud of their efforts.”
Warrenton hosts its annual “Wreck Race,” Tuesday at the Peter Iredale, while most local schools will compete in next Saturday's 3-Course Challenge at Camp Rilea.
