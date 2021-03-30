The Warrenton boys cross country program is making the most of a shortened season, as the Warrior runners have won the team scoring in three of their four meets so far, heading into Tuesday's district championship meet.
The 2021 spring season began March 3 in a three-way meet with Seaside and Knappa, in a 5,000-meter race at Camp Kiwanilong.
Knappa sophomore Isaiah Rodriguez won the race in 19 minutes, 27 seconds, and he was followed by four Warrenton runners (seniors Forrest Cooley and Zander Moha, freshman Indy Freyer and junior Doc Freyer).
Warrenton junior Abigail Miller won the girls' race in 26:06, taking first among five runners.
Competing in the Ultimook Invitational at Tillamook March 13, the Warrenton boys won the team scoring in the 1A-3A division.
Brandon Williams of East Linn Christian (17:02) and Rodriguez (17:15) took first and second, but the Warriors won the team scoring with depth, as Forrest Cooley (fourth), Moha (sixth), Indy Freyer (eighth), Doc Freyer (11th) and Erik Cooley (14th) teamed up for 25 team points to top three other schools.
Rodriguez scored another individual win for Knappa in a five-team meet March 17 at Anderson Park in Vernonia, finishing in 17:15 to top a field of 29 runners.
Forrest Cooley and Moha placed second and third, respectively, for Warrenton, which finished first in the team standings among the three scoring teams.
The Warriors finally met their match in the North Coast 3K, held March 19 at Astoria Middle School.
Led by Marshall Bush, Tillamook won the boys' team scoring with 25 points, followed by Warrenton (45) and Astoria (57).
Forrest Cooley again placed second for the Warriors, while the Cheesemakers had five runners in the top 11.
After competing in Tuesday's District 1 championships, Warrenton will run in the Rainier Invitational on Thursday and the Saturday's Seaside Ridge Relays, and the Warrior boys will be among the team favorites in the 1A-3A state championship meet, scheduled for April 10 at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.