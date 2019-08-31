For some schools, strong numbers in cross-country will be a factor in positive team results.
For others, a few local individuals have high hopes of big finishes. And for a lucky few, some local teams have both big numbers and talented individuals, which will put them in the running for a league title.
First up, Astoria cross-country. Strong numbers and talented athletes could have the Fishermen scoring big points.
“The Cowapa League has been known for its competitive cross-country teams, and I expect that we'll have some top runners and teams in the state again in our league,” said Astoria coach Andrew Fick, a former runner himself for the Fishermen.
“I'm optimistic that both our boys and girls squads will be right in the mix,” he said. “They've been talking about goals for this season since we wrapped up last season, so I'm hopeful we can translate that drive into solid training and ultimately some really competitive races and strong finishes.”
As always, Fick said, “the goal is to improve as a whole team as well as individuals, and so far I'm seeing some really good signs of us being willing to work hard and find the joy in the day to day that will make us successful in the long run.”
The Lady Fishermen tied for second in points in last year's district meet, while the Astoria boys took third behind Tillamook and Valley Catholic.
Both the Cheesemakers and Valiants took some heavy hits in the graduation department, while Astoria brings in some talent that's already set to challenge the top runners in the Cowapa.
And when you're tops in the Cowapa, you're ready to challenge statewide. The Tillamook and Valley Catholic boys took third and fourth in the state meet, while the Lady Mooks were third on the girls' side.
The Astoria girls feature Sophie Long, a state champion in track last spring, while newcomer John Clement, a promising young freshman for the boys, could have some state titles in his future.
At the lower levels, Warrenton is loading up with runners in hopes that team depth will help the Warriors score points in the big meets.
In Class 2A, the Knappa Loggers have one of the top runners in the state, in Robert Piña-Morton.
The Loggers don't always have large numbers in cross-country, but the senior is the top returner in District 1/2A, and hopes to improve on his seventh-place finish at state last year.
Knappa has added some young runners to lineup this year, in hopes of scoring well in district competition.
