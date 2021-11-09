Senior Daniel Quintana of Ilwaco rounds a turn ahead of sophomore Will Halpin of Liberty Bell on his way to the finish line of the WIAA 2B cross country championship last Saturday. Quintana had the distinction of retaining the individual title he won in 2019.
Daniel Quintana of Ilwaco is atop the podium of the WIAA 2B cross country championships for the second time. Left to right: Devin Van Zanten of Mount Vernon Christian (fifth), Asher Ingram of NW Christian-Lacey (third), Quintana (first), Will Halpin of Liberty Bell (second) and Ciaran St. Hilaire of Tri-Cities Prep.
Senior Daniel Quintana of Ilwaco rounds a turn ahead of sophomore Will Halpin of Liberty Bell on his way to the finish line of the WIAA 2B cross country championship last Saturday. Quintana had the distinction of retaining the individual title he won in 2019.
Patrick Webb/For the Astorian
PASCO, Wash. — Daniel Quintana of Ilwaco returned to the WIAA state cross country meet as defending 2B champion last Saturday.
And 16 minutes, 30.9 seconds later, he was climbing atop the podium grinning broadly with the first-place medal back around his neck.
“I got to defend my title!” the senior exclaimed, noting that he felt considerable pressure from people asking him throughout the season if he was going to be able to repeat.
He praised his coach, Sarah Taylor. “There are days when I am not super motivated and she makes you feel better,” he said. “I never thought I was going to accomplish all this stuff.”
His preferred running style through most of his three-year cross country career has been to stay with the front half-dozen and rely on an explosive kick to win.
That pattern was abandoned at the Sun Willows Golf Course when the 112 runners settled into a slower pace.
Quintana found himself in front, accompanied only by sophomore Will Halpin of Liberty Bell.
They traded places for a brief period mid-race, but as they raced downhill to the finish, Quintana was six seconds ahead.
Covid shutdowns delayed the 2020 season to a curtailed schedule concluding with a district meet in spring 2021. There was no in-person state meet. Instead the top runners raced on their home tracks and their coaches submitted times; Quintana’s was the fastest.
At Pasco, Quintana was mobbed by media wanting interviews and runners congratulating him on his accomplishment as he made his way from the finish line to the medal ceremony.
Assistant coach Crystal Bell noted that Quintana’s off-the-cuff strategy helped secure the medal. “He kicked at the perfect moment,” she said.
Another Ilwaco senior, Logan Simonson, placed 81st in 19:14.60.
In the girls’ 2B race, senior Emma Brundage, whose goal was a top-20 finish, placed 17th in 21:31.0. Classmate Sabrina Lessenden was 24th in a time of 21:46.0.
The 2B girls’ team trophy was retained by Pope John Paul II School of Lacey, Wash; team winners for boys were Halpin’s Liberty Bell of Winthrop, Wash.