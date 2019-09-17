WARRENTON — It took a runner from north of the border to finally finish ahead of Knappa's Robert Piña-Morton.
Ilwaco sophomore Daniel Quintana was the individual winner of the varsity boys' race Tuesday, in the annual “Warrenton Wreck Race,” held on the beach and the trails near the Peter Iredale Shipwreck.
The event is Oregon high school cross-country's western-most race, with a good part of the course on the beach.
Quintana jumped to an early lead and finished well ahead of the Knappa senior, who had won his previous two races.
On the plus side for the Loggers — who were running their fourth meet in 10 days — the Knappa boys secured another team championship, their second of the season after winning the Logger Elk Run near Jewell.
(Times and team results had not been posted as of Wednesday morning).
Logger coach Stan Sporseen also did not have the team totals as of Tuesday night, “I only know we were team champs,” he said. “I'm really happy with how our (runners) 3-6 are closing the gap on Isaiah (Rodriguez) and Robert,” who finished third and second, respectively, behind Quintana.
“For a bunch of scrawny freshmen and sophomores, they are competing well,” he said, adding, “Quintana is one fast young man.”
For the Knappa girls, Emily Larsen ran her best race of the year, while senior Gina Limon of Clatskanie was the winner in the girls' varsity race, a large part of which took place in a downpour.
Many of the schools competing in Tuesday's race will return to the coast later this week, to compete in Saturday's 3-Course Challenge at Camp Rilea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.