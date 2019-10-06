The host team from Ilwaco swept all the top awards in the J.W. Black Lake cross-country race, held last Thursday at Black Lake Trail in Ilwaco, Washington.
Ilwaco won both team titles, while Fishermen sophomore Daniel Quintana won the boys' 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 30 seconds, and Ilwaco's Estella Sheldon won the girls' race in 24:39, helping the Lady Fishermen to the team win.
The Warrenton girls were second out of three scoring teams, led by sophomore Abigail Miller (fifth, 25:37), followed by Kaisa Liljenwall (10th, 26:20) and Tori Rehnert (11th, 26:57).
The Warrenton boys took third behind Ilwaco and Ocosta, Forrest Cooley (seventh, 20:19) and Kale Moss (eighth, 20:20) leading the Warriors.
