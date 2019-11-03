For the first time since 2006, Knappa will send its entire boys cross-country team to the state meet.
The Loggers qualified for their trip to Eugene later this week by finishing second in the team standings of the Special District 1 3A/2A/1A cross-country meet, Friday at Tualatin High School.
St. Stephen's won the 2A/1A boys' team title with 23 points. Led by Robert Piña-Morton's third-place finish, Knappa was second with 62 points, ahead of Southwest Christian (81).
St. Stephen's junior Seth Bergeron won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 1.73 seconds, and the Archers had five runners in the top 10.
Aiden Smith of St. Stephen's was second (16:06), with Piña-Morton third, shattering his own school record with a 16:17 finish.
Piña-Morton had plenty of support, as freshman teammate Isaiah Rodriguez was 11th overall in 17:54. Not far behind was Knappa freshman Finn Corcoran (16th, 18:50), sophomore Shane McMahan (17th, 18:55) and freshman Clay Keyser (20th, 19:08). Freshman Ethan Smalley was 32nd (20:12), and freshman Moses Peitsch was 49th (21:22).
With the exception of Smalley, all Knappa times were personal records.
“McMahan really provided us with a boost,” said Knappa coach Stan Sporseen. “He was seeded 42nd going in. It was probably our best week of workouts, and it paid off.”
Knappa freshman Emily Larsen set a PR in the girls race, finishing 22nd in 22:34.
“Really impressive work today for a bunch of 14- and 15-year-olds,” Sporseen said.
In the 2006 state meet, the Knappa boys finished 14th out of 14 scoring teams. Josh Fry was Knappa's top finisher (41st in 18:25).
Fifth-place finishes for Warrenton
In the 3A/2A/1A girls' race, Warrenton was fifth out of 11 scoring team.
Warrenton's top runner was senior Kaisa Liljenwall (20th, 22:23), followed by sophomore teammate Abigail Miller (24th, 22:49), freshman Tori Rehnert (29th, 23:22), sophomore Hayleigh Anglim (40th, 24:25), Divine Godwin (53rd, 25:38) and Anna Schenbeck (73rd, 29:28).
In the 3A boys' race, Warrenton was fifth out of nine teams.
Senior Kale Moss led the Warriors, placing 16th in 18:23. Teammate Forrest Cooley was close behind (18th, 18:26), followed by freshman Masyn McCulloch (32nd, 19:34), junior Julien Whitsett (33rd, 19:39), sophomore Erik Cooley (41st, 20:35), senior Darren Garnett (44th, 20:54) and sophomore Nathan Streibeck-Peterson (53rd, 22:16).
