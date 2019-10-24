The Knappa boys cross-country team scored its first league title since 2005, as the Loggers ran to victory Thursday afternoon at Vernonia in the Northwest League championships.
The no-surprise part of the win came from senior Robert Piña-Morton, who collected his third straight individual title by winning the 5,000-meter race.
It was Knappa's depth that made the difference, said coach Stan Sporseen.
“(Finn) Corcoran, (Clay) Keyser, (Ethan) Smalley and (Shane) McMahan really pushed it big to make the difference,” he said. “For a really young group, they are not afraid to get after it.”
Corcoran, Keyser and Smalley are freshmen, and McMahan is a sophomore.
Piña-Morton will now contend for an individual state title Nov. 1, while the Knappa boys finished with 45 points to win Thursday's league title.
Nestucca was second with 64, followed by Vernonia (71), Neah-Kah-Nie (79), Columbia Christian (131) and Faith Bible (136).
Neah-Kah-Nie won the girls' team title over Vernonia, the only two scoring teams.
Piña-Morton won Thursday's race in 17 minutes, .6 seconds.
Jared Doyle of Columbia Christian was a distant second (18:15), followed by Knappa freshman Isaiah Rodriguez (18:23).
Corcoran was 13th in 19:41, Keyser placed 22nd (20:11), followed closely by Smalley (24th, 20:15) and McMahan (29th, 20:25).
Sophomore Jordan White of Neah-Kah-Nie was the girls' individual champion in 20:11, with Knappa freshman Emily Larson placing 13th in 24:29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.