The Knappa boys cross-country team won a team championship Saturday, capturing first place — individual and team — in the Amity Invitational.
The meet was held on a hilly course at the Keeler Vineyards in Amity.
Knappa senior Robert Piña-Morton took first place and teammate Isaiah Rodriguez was third, helping the Loggers score 35 points to win the boys’ team title. Rainier was second, followed by Taft and Toledo. Crosshill Christian was incomplete.
“The kids actually laid it all on the table, one through six,” said Knappa coach Stan Sporseen. “I believe it’s the first time we’ve won an event since 2005, believe it or not. Long ways to go, but we are getting there slowly but surely.”
Adding depth to the Knappa finish was Shane McMahan (10th), Finn Corcoran (11th) and Clay Keyser (12th). Ethan Smalley and Moses Peitsch also ran good races, Sporseen said.
In the middle school race, Knappa sixth grader Oskar Peitsch finished third, behind two eighth graders from Rainier.
