The Knappa boys cross-country team chased down a title Saturday morning.
After playing contender the past few years, the Loggers scored their first ever team championship in boys cross-country, with two points to spare.
In the boys’ 2A/1A race at Lane Community College in Eugene, Knappa placed all five runners in the top 25, and the Loggers finished with 53 points to edge Union (55) with Heppner (90) a distant third.
The top two runners were from Heppner (Trevor Nichols and Grady Greenwood), but the Loggers made off with the blue state championship trophy, another one for the already packed school trophy case. It was also the first state title in cross-country for a Clatsop County team since the Seaside boys in 2015.
Knappa senior Isaiah Rodriguez did not get his individual title, but finished a strong third in 16:15.8. Sophomore teammate Joshua Peterson was eighth overall (16:38.6) and freshman Wyatt Jacobson took 12th (17:06.2) on the soggy course at Lane Community College.
Not far back was Knappa senior Clay Keyser (19th, 17:57.9) and sophomore Soren Brown (25th, 18:16.5), while Union had six runners in the top 28, but not high enough in the team scoring to catch the Loggers.
Rodriguez will hand the keys over to some pretty good distance runners next year. Just because Rodriguez won't be around doesn't mean the Loggers won't be chasing a repeat in 2023.
Knappa recently won the Northwest League meet even without Rodriguez running.
Before districts, Rodriguez said, “We have Joshua Peterson, he's top four for us, already under 16:30; Wyatt Jacobson, just under 17:30 as a freshman; Finn Peitsch, another freshman, right in the 17:45 range; and we have a few others behind them. We have a really promising team the next four years.”
Logger talent ran deep this year, with seniors Moses Peitsch, Ethan Smalley and Finn Corcoran.
Astoria boys ninth
In the Class 4A boys’ race, the team title came down to a two-team battle, with The Dalles taking the title with 57 points, ahead of Philomath (60). Crook County was a distant third with 142.
Fresh off a district title, Astoria finished ninth out of 13 scoring teams, with 181 points.
Marshfield’s Alexander Garcia-Silver was the individual champion, covering the 5,000 meters in 15:22.2, ahead of Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles (15:41.7).
Astoria’s John Clement and James Roehr finished just a second apart, with Clement (17:55.3) taking 30th overall, ahead of Roehr (31st, 17:56.1).
Astoria’s next two runners were William Laman (37th) and Tommy Laman (42nd).
Clement was coming off a district title the week before, the first Astoria runner to win the individual Cowapa League title since Aaron Eckert (2000) and Tomas Morrissey (2002 and 2003).
On the girls’ side, Seaside’s Maddie Menke was 33rd overall (21:32.8), and Astoria’s Ella Zilli took 43rd (22:12.2).
The team champion was La Grande, while Kyla Potratz of Phoenix was the individual winner (18:47.5).