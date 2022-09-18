It's still early, but the 2022 season is shaping up to be a state championship year for the Knappa boys cross country team.
Along with Astoria and Seaside, the Loggers competed in the annual Meriwether Classic, held Friday at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro.
In a field of mostly 5A and 6A schools, the Class 2A Loggers finished 15th out of 33 scoring teams. Astoria was 22nd.
Central Catholic won the team title, ahead of Sunset, Newberg, Lakeridge, Sherwood and West Linn as the top six.
Individually, Central Catholic senior Wesley Shipsey took first in 14 minutes, 50.8 seconds, the first of three Central Catholic runners in the top six.
Knappa senior Isaiah Rodriguez was 11th overall out of 288 runners, finishing in 15:56.3. Teammate Joshua Peterson was 41st (16:57.7), while James Roehr (70th, 17:24.7) was Astoria's top runner.
On the girls' side, Astoria was 24th out of 26 teams. Seaside freshman Maddie Menke was 66th in 21:07.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.