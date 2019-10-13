In one of the better finishes in recent Knappa cross-country history, Logger senior Robert Piña-Morton edged St. Stephens runner Seth Bergeron by one-hundredth of a second to win the Rainier Invitational, held Saturday at Rainier High School.
Piña-Morton's winning time was officially 16 minutes, 52.0 seconds over the 5,000-meter course, just ahead of Bergeron (16:52.10). On a day when a marathon runner officially ran the first sub-two hour marathon, it is believed that no Knappa runner had ever broken 17 minutes over 5,000 meters, according to Logger coach Stan Sporseen.
Knappa freshman Isaiah Rodriguez continued his good season with a fourth place finish in a personal record 18:15. Clay Keyser was the third-best freshman finisher in the race (18th, 19:51), followed by freshman Finn Corcoran (19th, 19:55).
St. Stephens won the team title with 46 points, followed by Knappa (70), which edged class 6A Benson Tech (72). Warrenton (180) was seventh.
Forrest Cooley (ninth, 19:13) and Kale Moss (10th, 19:14) were the top runners for the Warriors.
On the girls' side, Knappa freshman Emily Larsen finished 13th overall in 24:58, just ahead of Warrenton's Kaisa Liljenwall (14th, 25:02).
Fort Vancouver won the girls' team title, followed by Rainier, Vernonia and Warrenton.
Astoria's Andy Wintersteen won the boys' middle school 3,000-meter race in 10:41, while Astoria runner Keira Long was second in the girls' middle school race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.