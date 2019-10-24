WARRENTON — It was a low-key meet at a familiar old location, for some local cross-country teams Wednesday afternoon.
In one final tune-up for their respective district meets, the Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton cross-country squads met at Cullaby Lake county park for a three-team run through the woods and along the shores of Cullaby Lake, a course that was a regular part of the schedule in years past.
The Fishermen and Gulls will compete in the upcoming Cowapa League championship meet next Wednesday at Camp Rilea, while the Warriors have a little longer wait before taking part in the 3A/2A/1A Special District 1 meet, Nov. 1 in Tualatin.
Astoria and Seaside both saw some encouraging signs.
While the Astoria girls will contend for the Cowapa League team title, the Seaside boys had an individual winner in Wednesday's meet.
The Gulls' Luis Moreno won the boys race, covering the 3,000-meter course in 10 minutes, 3.8 seconds, just ahead Astoria freshman John Clement (10:07), with Astoria's Nikolai Boisvert (10:35) third. Warrenton's Kale Moss (10:40) and Forrest Cooley (10:50) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Moreno's win was even more impressive because the senior had to run a couple hundred yards more. Moreno arrived at the starting line without a bib number on his uniform. He had to jog back to the finish area to pick up the bib number, then ran back to the starting line.
The winner of the girls' race was the runner who's been winning all season, Astoria's Sophie Long.
The junior was the only runner to break 12 minutes, finishing in 11:54 for her personal best over 3,000 meters.
Freshman teammate Ella Zilli was a distant second (12:19), followed Lady Fishermen Lindsay Riutta (12:52) and Allyson Pritchard (12:52). Astoria's fifth runner was Annalyse Steele (12th, 14:16), with not a single senior among their top five.
Seaside sophomore Elise Seppa placed fifth in 12:56, followed by Warrenton's Kaisa Liljenwall (13:02, new school record) and Abigail Miller (13:32).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.