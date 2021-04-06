Local schools will be sending several runners to state cross country meets, which take place Saturday at locations in the Willamette Valley.
The upcoming meets are not recognized by the OSAA as official state championship meets, normally held in Portland and at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Tillamook was to have hosted Saturday's state gathering for 4A runners, but the meet has been moved to Marist High School, following Tillamook County's rise in COVID cases (which is expected to put the county in the High or Extreme Risk category).
In the Cowapa League's district meet, held April 1 at Tillamook, the host Cheesemakers won both boys and girls team titles, with Valley Catholic and Astoria placing second and third, respectively, in both boys and girls team scoring.
Banks and Seaside did not field complete teams.
Tillamook's Marshall Bush, Johnathan Ginyrich and Devon Franske finished 1-2-3 in the boys' race, with Bush crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 20 seconds.
Sophomore John Clement was Astoria's first runner, placing sixth overall in 18:18, followed by sophomore Tommy Laman (14th, 18:56). Freshman James Roehr was Seaside's top runner (16th, 19:21).
Tillamook senior Sarah Pullen won the girls' race, finishing in 19:45, well ahead of sophomore Elli Zilli of Astoria (20:52). The Lady Mooks had seven of the top nine runners.
Seaside junior Elise Seppa finished 13th overall in 24:21.
The Astoria boys still qualfied its entire team and will send seven runners (John Clement, Tommy Laman, Daniel Messing, Stephen Ero, Cole Hudnall, Elias Harding-Coe, Henry Smith) to the state meet, while the Lady Fishermen have five entries (Ella Zilli, Hannah Daniels, Allyson Pritchard, Keira Long, Lindsay Riutta).
The Class 3A/2A/1A state meet is scheduled for Saturday at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.
Warrenton will have eight entries (seven boys, one girl), Knappa will send five runners (four boys, one girl), and Jewell has one male runner.
Knappa sophomore Isaiah Rodriguez has the third-fastest seed time among 2A/1A runners.