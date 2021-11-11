Oregon State redshirt sophomore Kaylee Mitchell, a standout cross country and track athlete for Astoria High School from 2014 to 2016, earned first team all-conference honors with her sixth-place finish at the 2021 Pac-12 cross country championships Oct. 29.
The meet was hosted by the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where Mitchell led the Beavers to a sixth-place team finish.
Starting off at a controlled pace, Mitchell came through the first of three two-kilometers laps in 28th place (6:50.5), then moved up to seventh at four kilometers (13.48.9).
Mitchell said the altitude of 4,226 feet was “starting to get to me,” yet she kept her focus and persevered to move up one more place to finish in 20 minutes, 51.7 seconds for the six-kilometer race.
The time was less than 30 seconds off her personal best of the season that was run at the much lower altitude in Eugene, where she competed in the steeplechase in last summer's Olympic Trials.
Colorado placed four runners in the top five to win the team title with 24 points, ahead of Utah (52).
Up next for Mitchell and the Beavers is the West Regional in Sacramento, Nov. 12.
Seaside graduate Bradley Rzewnicki, who runs for the University of Arizona, missed the Pac-12 meet due to a stress fracture in one foot. Rzewnicki said he would be in a boot for another week, and will be running again soon.