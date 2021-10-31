Zander Moha was the individual winner, while the Warrenton boys took third in the team standings Friday in the District 1/3A cross country meet at Sherwood Middle School.
The result — everyone will compete at state for the Warrior boys, who are looking to improve on last year's fourth place showing.
Moha covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 25.0 seconds, finishing ahead of Westside Christian's David Dugan (16:34).
Oregon Episcopal won the team title, with three runners in the top seven for 37 team points. Westside Christian (45) was second, with Warrenton (82) third out of eight scoring teams.
After Moha, Warrenton's next five runners included Phoenix Martin (ninth, 18:48), Erik Cooley (20th, 19:33), William Carruthers (21st, 19:42), Josh Baker (40th, 21:39), and Mason Devos (60th, 23:33).
Loggers second behind St. Stephen's
Knappa's nemesis in cross country — St. Stephen's — got the best of the Loggers Saturday afternoon in the District 1-2A/1A cross country meet, held at Sherwood Middle School.
With 42 points, St. Stephen's won the team title over Knappa (48) and Vernonia (64), while senior Colin Friend of St. Stephen's was the surprise individual winner (16 minutes, 11.6 seconds) ahead of Knappa's Isaiah Rodriguez, who took second in 16:19. Both times would have been good enough for first and second among the 3A runners.
Runners from St. Stephen's finished third and fourth, while Knappa's next four runners placed seventh (freshman Joshua Peterson), ninth (junior Clay Keyser), 17th (sophomore Moses Peitsch) and 19th (junior Finn Corcoran).
Jewell senior Nicholas Nikander was sixth overall in 18:17 to qualify for state individually, while the entire Knappa boys team will be a contender for a trophy in the state meet later this week.
In the girls combined District 1 3A/2A/1A meet, Vernonia won the team title with 49 points.
Warrenton freshman Payten Buckelew placed 11th in 22:11, followed by teammate Abigail Miller (15th, 22:36). Alivia Swearingen of Jewell was 39th in 24:35. Warrenton, Knappa and Jewell did not score as teams.