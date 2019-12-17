A pair of teenage runners from the North Coast contributed to a national cross country championship last Saturday, as the Oregon Road Runners won the team title at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships.
Competing in the boys 5K age 15-18 division, the Road Runners — a six-member team of elite high school runners from Oregon — finished with 44 team points to win the Junior Olympic national meet, held at the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
Team members for the Road Runners' elite team include Knappa senior Robert Piña-Morton and Astoria freshman John Clement. Both athletes recently completed their high school seasons with the Loggers and Fishermen, respectively.
The individual winner of Saturday's race was Erik Le Roux (from Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, running unattached), who completed the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 10.1 seconds.
He was followed by Mathew Olech (15:41) and Jesse Dimich-Louvet (15:45).
Benjamin Balazs paced the Oregon Road Runners, finishing 10th out of 171 runners in 16:01.
Not far behind, the Road Runners picked up crucial points in consecutive finishes with Marshall Bush (16th, 16:15), Wesley Shipsey (17th, 16:19) and Piña-Morton (18th, 16:20).
Rounding out the finishers for the Road Runners were Jackson Vande Zandschulp (64th, 17:20) and Clement (77th, 17:31).
Balazs and Zandschulp both attend Sunset High School, while Shipsey is a freshman at Central Catholic, and Bush is a junior at Tillamook.
“They still can’t believe they are national champions,” said Lisa Clement, the mother of John Clement and a cross country coach who accompanied the team to Wisconsin. “They ran like never before. So fast.”
The team's average pace was 16:39, and the top finished as All-Americans.
“Unbelievably talented six young men and future of cross country at the higher level,” Lisa Clement said. “It was frigid weather, but they relied on each other to get through it.”
In November, the Road Runners ran (and won) in two other USATF Junior Olympic meets, placing first in the Association State Meet (Nov. 16 at Western Oregon), and took first in the Region 13 meet at Lane Community College, Nov. 23.
In the Association state meet, Balazs took first in 16:05, followed by Piña-Morton (second, 16:11) and Bush (fourth, 16:29).
Team scores for the Junior Olympics national meet: Oregon Road Runners 44, Richmond T&F 64, Triple Threat Racing 85, Center Grove RC 97, Athletics East RC 100, Sentinel Striders 125, Wampus Cats RC 191, Nashua Pal Striders 196, Snohomish Track 203.
History of the Road Runners
The Oregon Road Runners Club (ORRC) was founded in Seaside in 1970, as an outgrowth of the Trail’s End Marathon, the first marathon in the Pacific Northwest.
The club is the second oldest and largest Oregon running club, hosting annual running events and training, as well as supporting runners dedicated to promoting running as a competitive sport and as healthy exercise.
With approximately 1,000 members, the ORRC is the largest running club in the west and among the top 10 largest running clubs of the national Road Runners Club of America.
