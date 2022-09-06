Many schools around the state opened the cross country season last week at the ever-popular Ultimook Race, held Saturday at Hydrangea Ranch near Tillamook.
The event featured thousands of middle school and high school runners, from the 1A to 6A levels.
Runners from Clatsop County had plenty of success.
In the 5,000-meter varsity boys race (1A-4A), Astoria placed third out of 24 scoring teams in the final standings behind Philomath and Shelton (Wash.), with Knappa seventh.
Knappa senior Isaiah Rodriguez was fourth overall out of 220 runners, finishing in 16 minutes, 43.3 seconds. Samuel Grice of Washougal (Wash.) was first in 16:34.7.
James Roehr, Astoria's transfer from Seaside, was the first Fisherman runner (14th, 17:45.3), while teammate John Clement was 17th (18:04.7).
In the 5,000 varsity girls race (1A-4A), Scappoose took 12th in the team scoring, with Astoria 24th.
Astoria senior Ella Zilli was 31st overall, out of 139 runners.
Elsewhere, Seaside freshman Maddie Menke took second in the girls' junior varsity 5,000 (1A-4A) in 22:52.4. Freshman teammate Ella Clyde was seventh (25:15.2).
Knappa senior Moses Peitsch was seventh in the 5,000 junior varsity boys' race (1A-4A) in 19:54.9. Knappa was fifth in the team scoring.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
