Many schools around the state opened the cross country season last week at the ever-popular Ultimook Race, held Saturday at Hydrangea Ranch near Tillamook.

The event featured thousands of middle school and high school runners, from the 1A to 6A levels.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.