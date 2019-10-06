The Knappa and Seaside cross-country teams took part in the Fred Berkey cross-country Invitational, held Friday at Camp Magruder in Tillamook.
The Logger boys took third in the team scoring, behind Class 6A Tigard and 4A Tillamook, and ahead of teams including Molalla, Centennial, Gladstone and Marshfield. Seaside was ninth.
Robert Piña-Morton paced the Knappa boys, taking second in the boys' race. He finished in 17 minutes, 54 seconds, just behind Tillamook's Marshall Bush (17:49).
Freshman Isaiah Rodriguez took seventh for the Loggers in 19:07, followed by freshman Clay Keyser (28th, 20:40), sophomore Shane McMahan (30th, 20:43) and freshman Finn Corcoran (33rd, 20:51).
Freshman Cole Jervis was Seaside's top finisher (31st, 20:46).
Tillamook won the girls' team title, while Seaside placed seventh.
Elise Seppa led the Lady Gulls (19th, 22:08), while freshman Emily Larson led Knappa (31st, 23:33).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.