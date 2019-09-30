The Warrenton girls swept the top three individual spots and won the team title Thursday in the “Conquer the Hill” cross-country meet at Delphian High School.
Warrenton sophomore Abigail Miller took first, covering the 5,200-meter course in 30 minutes, 35.5 seconds.
She was followed by teammates Kaisa Liljenwall (31:02) and Tori Rehnert (31:15), as the Warriors finished with 24 points. Delphian was the only other scoring team, with 32 points.
Rounding out the Warrenton runners were Hayleigh Anglim (10th, 35:43) and Anna Schenbeck (17th, 49:23).
Jewell’s Alivia Swearingen was ninth in 35:42.
On the boys’ side, Molalla was the team winner with 36 points, followed by Chemawa (52), Warrenton (81), Delphian (85) and Willamina (95).
Clement Afterbuffalo of Chemawa was the individual winner in 22:10, while senior Kale Moss was Warrenton’s top runner (seventh, 24:08).
Warrior senior Darren Garnett was 14th in 26:03.
Nicholas Nikander was Jewell’s top finisher (25th, 27:23).
