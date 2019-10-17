The Warrenton cross-country team took part in a five-school meet Wednesday at Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington.
Hosted by R.A. Long, the Warriors were one of two Oregon schools competing, along with Rainier.
Woodland won the boys' team title with 30 points, ahead of Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Rainier and Warrenton.
R.A. Long was the top girls' team, ahead of Woodland and Warrenton.
The Warriors still managed a few highlights, as sophomore Abigail Miller finished third individually in the girls' race, running the 5,000 meters in 22 minutes, 45 seconds (her personal record and fourth-fastest time in school history). Teammate Hayleigh Anglim was ninth in 24:32.
On the boys' side, senior Kale Moss was Warrenton's top runner, finishing 13th in 18:23, his PR and the third-fastest 5,000 time in school history, behind Israel Vasquez (2007) and Luke Liljenwall (2016).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.