The Astoria High School Pizazz dance team will be hosting a youth dance clinic Saturday, Feb. 8. The clinic has been moved from Astoria Middle School to Astoria High School.
The clinic will still run from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and is for boys and girls, age 4-14.
Registration opens at 9:45 a.m. Cost is $20 with a Pizazz T-shirt, $15 without.
This is a fundraiser for the team’s competition season. Those attending are encouraged to wear comfortable dance or gym clothes.
Participants will be placed into groups based on grade level in school. They will work on dance skills such as turns, leaps, kicks and tricks. Students will also learn a short dance routine, choreographed and taught by Pizazz team members.
For questions or more information, contact coach Emily Madsen at 503-440-5384.
On Friday, Feb. 14, youth are invited to perform this routine with current Pizazz dancers at halftime of the Tillamook vs. Astoria girls basketball game, which begins at 6 p.m.
