Maddox Dance Studio in Warrenton is back in business and ready for another season.
The latest update from the popular North Coast dance center states, “Our studio is now making plans to begin the new season, following a very strict set of protocol requirements.”
Students and faculty must wear masks, in addition to sanitizing and social distancing rules. Class sizes will be limited as well, while the dance studio is offering in-person and/or virtual classes.
Maddox Dance Studio was established by Jeanne Maddox Peterson in 1949. Teachers provide creative movement skills for children ages 2½ to six; a “tot combo” of introductory tap and ballet classes for ages four and five; and lessons in ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, tap, hip-hop (ages six to teen), modern and musical theater dancing.
Adult program classes are offered in ballet, jazz and tap dancing.
The studio is located at 389 S. Main Street in Warrenton. Call 503-861-1971 or email maddoxdancers@opusnet.com.
Astoria School of Ballet
The newly-renovated second floor Paulson Pavilion studios in Astoria’s historic Liberty Theatre is home to the Astoria School of Ballet, founded by Margaret Wall in 2004.
Check the school’s website (astoriaschoolofballet.com) for the latest on guidelines for dancing and lessons during the pandemic.
The school offers programs for music and movement (ages 3-5), premier steps (ages 5-6), introductory ballet (ages 6-10) and classical ballet (ages 8-plus), with lessons in ballet, levels I through IV.
“Our goal at ASB,” states the school’s website, “is to provide professional quality ballet training in an environment that promotes a genuine appreciation for the art, physical strength, concentration, music awareness, and poise, with emphasis placed on the self-assurance and joy that comes with personal progress.”
The school also aims to “ensure that each child is given the careful attention they require for personal growth … ballet is meant to be shared, seen and felt, so performance opportunities are a priority at ASB and are considered supplemental to classroom learning.”
Located in Suite 220 at 1216 Duane St. in downtown Astoria, contact the school at 503-325-3600, or online for current class programs, with options for virtual classes.
Encore Dance Studio
Fall classes begin Sept. 14 at Encore Dance Studio, located at 737 East Harbor Drive in Warrenton.
Check the studio’s website (getyoudancing.com) for the wide variety of classes, lessons and programs for dancers aged 2½ to adult.
Started in 1996 by owner Denele Sweet, Encore Dance Studio currently offers after school programs in several types of dance.
Contact the studio for the latest news and schedules, 503-861-1637.
