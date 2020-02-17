With state competition approaching, the Astoria dance team Pizazz competed Saturday at Tigard High School, and took first place in the 1A-4A division.
Pizazz scored 15.63 points higher than the second place team.
Astoria's dance team has one last preliminary event before state competition, March 7 at Liberty High School.
“We had an exceptionally fun time performing with the Youth Clinic participants,” Pizazz coach Emily Madsen said, referring to the Pizazz performance at last Friday's basketball doubleheader.
“We are so proud of the dancers who came out and danced their hearts out,” she said. “We are hopeful some may choose to dance on Astoria Pizazz someday.”
Coached by Madsen and assistant Caroline Wright, Pizazz dancers include: Emelia Cameron, Isabella Clement, Sarah Duncan, Abby Farrow, Aliyah Grant, Emmy Huber, Ava Kim, Makayla Martin, Libby Olsen, Skylar Sturtz, Audrey Thompson, Liz Varner, Hope Womack and Madison Yeager.
