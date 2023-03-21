The Astoria High School dance team “Pizazz” took third place in the state dance and drill competition, held Friday and Saturday at the Salem Pavilion.
Competing in the 4A/3A/2A/1A division, Pizazz placed third in the Jazz category of the competition. Other competing schools included teams from Valley Catholic (first), Pendleton (second), Marshfield (fourth) and Philomath (fifth).
Pizazz had a team score of 78.69 in the Jazz dancing, and scored a 79.25 for fourth place in the Traditional category, behind Valley Catholic, Scappoose and Pendleton.
In the individual Drill Down results, Pizazz dancer Taylor Anderson took fifth place in the 4A-1A division, behind Addison Schrotzberger, Kaylie Schrotzberger and Princess Fraire of Scappoose, and Philomath’s Stella Neville.
In addition, Pizazz head coach Emily Madsen was named the 4A Dance and Drill Coach of the Year. Madsen is assisted by Maia Mahoney, while their competition music cue volunteer is eighth grader Daphne Madsen.
The 2022-23 Pizazz team members include seniors Abby Farrow, Jada Harold and Ava Kim Kaino (team captain); juniors Taylor Anderson, Lillian Bigby and Kleary Brown (team captain); sophomores Lexi Cary, Dylan Candela, Anaise Holen, Emma Humphries, Emily Nichols, Bella Poe and Olive Thompson; and freshmen Lily Helligso and Krizelle Tacla.
“We couldn’t be more proud watching this team dance their hearts out Friday,” coach Madsen said. “They have lived and breathed these dance routines for the last few months, and their hard work and dedication showed just that. We coaches feel so lucky to have this incredible group of big-hearted, talented and smart young women.”
Pizazz was the state champion in 2015. Valley Catholic previously won state titles in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2022.