Astoria dance team Pizazz

The Astoria High School dance team Pizazz, following last week's state meet in Salem.

 Stephanie Kustura-Poe/For the Astorian

The Astoria High School dance team “Pizazz” took third place in the state dance and drill competition, held Friday and Saturday at the Salem Pavilion.

Competing in the 4A/3A/2A/1A division, Pizazz placed third in the Jazz category of the competition. Other competing schools included teams from Valley Catholic (first), Pendleton (second), Marshfield (fourth) and Philomath (fifth).

