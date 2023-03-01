Pizazz 2022-23 team

The 2022-23 Astoria dance team Pizazz, following last's competition at Sprague.

 Astoria High School

The Astoria High School dance team Pizazz took first place in two divisions of a competition last week at Sprague High School.

Tuning up for the upcoming state meet, Pizazz took first in both the Jazz and Traditional divisions. The state competition is March 17-18 at the Salem Pavilion.

