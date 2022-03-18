For local disc golf, the place to be is at Fort Stevens State Park, where participants can find the Columbia Shore Disc Golf Course. The recreation spot doubles as the former site of a military installation, which was once used to guard the mouth of the Columbia River.
The scenic, 23 hole course was designed in 2019 by Chad McHugh, at the time a Fort Stevens State Park seasonal ranger. The course features Mach-X baskets and rubber tee pads. Parking is $5 per day or free with a valid Oregon State Parks pass.
Also known as frisbee golf, disc golf is growing on the West Coast, already the birthplace to similar sports like hacky sack and pickleball. Like any sport played on the coast, and especially along the Columbia River, weather is a significant factor in playing disc golf.
As an August 2019 story in The Astorian puts it, “on windy days, the discs can also be spotted in trees, blackberry bushes and sinking to the bottom of the Columbia River.”
Park ranger Dane Osis helped with the installation of the course. “The wind is like the great equalizer,” Osis said at the time.
The course leads players along the river and around natural barriers and historical markers. McHugh worked with Osis to create a course that integrates into the historic space without disturbing the area.
A combination of rubber tee pads and cement blocks keep baskets sturdy without breaking into the protected soil. All holes have at least one tee pad, but most have two, a long tee and a short tee.